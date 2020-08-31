Lition (LIT) Tops One Day Volume of $416,214.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Lition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001292 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, IDEX, Bibox and ProBit Exchange. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Lition has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $416,214.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,735.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.59 or 0.03694649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.60 or 0.02365462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00524636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00810554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 138.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.59 or 0.00678166 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00056834 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013114 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Dcoin, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

