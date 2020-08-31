Lion One Metals (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Lion One Metals (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BNAUF opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Lion One Metals has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Lion One Metals (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in Phoenix Gold project located in the Red Lake gold district in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in approximately 285 square kilometers of exploration ground in the Red Lake gold district; and approximately 900 square kilometers of mineral property interests in the Long Canyon gold district in the Nevada-Utah border.

