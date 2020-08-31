Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) Issues Earnings Results

Lingo Media (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Lingo Media had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 118.19%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMDCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 115. Lingo Media has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Lingo Media

Lingo Media Corporation develops, markets, and supports a suite of English language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Print-based English Language Learning and Online English Language Learning. The Print-based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs.

