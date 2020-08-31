Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Sells $488,200.00 in Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $98.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

