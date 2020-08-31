LINA (LINA) Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, LINA has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $59,041.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00041978 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.93 or 0.05709545 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00015043 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,424,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

