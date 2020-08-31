Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,342 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 18.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cfra increased their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.48.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,737 shares of company stock worth $74,436,568. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

