Lido Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 202.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.