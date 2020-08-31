Lido Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 264 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $967.88, for a total value of $2,008,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,663,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total value of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,465,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $966.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $912.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $579.40 and a 12 month high of $980.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.