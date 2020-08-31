Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Lannett stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $210.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lannett will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lannett by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

