Lands’ End (LE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $217.01 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ LE opened at $13.06 on Monday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.77 million, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

