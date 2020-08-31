K&S Co. Ltd (ASX:KSC) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

K&S Co. Ltd (ASX:KSC) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.
The company has a market capitalization of $228.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. K&S has a 12 month low of A$1.35 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of A$1.83 ($1.31).
About K&S
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.