K&S Co. Ltd (ASX:KSC) Plans $0.03 Final Dividend

K&S Co. Ltd (ASX:KSC) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $228.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. K&S has a 12 month low of A$1.35 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of A$1.83 ($1.31).

About K&S

K&S Corporation Limited provides transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions to timber, paper, dairy, steel, agriculture, and general transportation industries; support services to offshore exploration and drilling projects; dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries; and fuel distribution services to retail and service stations, primary producers, fishing industry, and transport operators.

