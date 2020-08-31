Kleros Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $77.88 million and $19.59 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006058 BTC.
- Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.
- Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.
About Kleros
Buying and Selling Kleros
Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.