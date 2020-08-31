Kleros Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $77.88 million and $19.59 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002076 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,580,290 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

