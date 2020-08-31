Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Receives $150.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $156.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.13. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.