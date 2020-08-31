Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 60,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 727,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,904,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Shares of KEYS opened at $98.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

