Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Southern by 454.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

NYSE SO traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $52.34. 35,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,916. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

