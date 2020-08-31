Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.14. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

