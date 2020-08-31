Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $3.43 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 65,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,990,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,182,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,798,000 after buying an additional 1,680,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $769,679,000 after buying an additional 1,016,888 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,690,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,223,000 after buying an additional 347,213 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after buying an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.28. 1,357,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,795,703. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $87.72. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 161.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.66.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock worth $44,190,216. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

