Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.85 Million Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 123.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 395,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,122,000 after purchasing an additional 217,990 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $414.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,405. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $425.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.