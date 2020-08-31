Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes $2.65 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

NOC traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,635. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.02 and a 200-day moving average of $326.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

