Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 46,722 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 86.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.39. The stock had a trading volume of 38,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,660. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.87.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

