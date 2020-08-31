Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 82,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 261,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 179,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $1,779,204.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 376,179 shares of company stock valued at $27,380,210. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,785. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $84.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

