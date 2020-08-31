Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 486,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.41. 2,699,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,656,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

