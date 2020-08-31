Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.62. 15,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.49. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

