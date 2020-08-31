Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after buying an additional 79,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after buying an additional 221,466 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,242,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,959,000 after buying an additional 97,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after buying an additional 134,712 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $157.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,989. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average of $141.13. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.