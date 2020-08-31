Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.70 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total transaction of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,628,018.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,119 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,603 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $728.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,468. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $729.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

