Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $3.41 Million in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

GS traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,163. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.44. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

