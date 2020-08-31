Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.80 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 21.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,052. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $200.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

