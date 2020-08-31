Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.79 Million in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.23. 51,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,898. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $92.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,202 shares of company stock valued at $16,050,096. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

