Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.51 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 107,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

