Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 72,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,652. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.