Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,901 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.36. 374,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,233,572. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

