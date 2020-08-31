Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $10.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.32. 77,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,473. The company has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $387.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $360.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.38.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,832,146. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

