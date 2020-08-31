Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $920,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 214.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 43.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.22, for a total value of $154,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $20,542,625 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $385.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.95.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $421.53. 10,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,258. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 191.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.28 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

