Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.55 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,235 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 38,764 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 15.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.00. The stock had a trading volume of 111,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,531. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.