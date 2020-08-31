Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.11 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $213.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,356. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.62. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.76.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

