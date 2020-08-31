Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 9,422 T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,422 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 203.0% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,799,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $395,723,000 after buying an additional 2,545,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 277.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,675,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,691,000 after buying an additional 1,966,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,272 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

TMUS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.16. 66,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,405. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

