Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 7,195 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $864,068. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.78. 13,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,971. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.06.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

