Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 5,432 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,081,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,491,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,117,000 after acquiring an additional 188,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after acquiring an additional 641,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $697,796,000 after acquiring an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,498,000 after purchasing an additional 316,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.69.

NYSE APD traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $295.08. 9,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,749. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $299.82. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.