Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 215,134 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 215,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,326,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 815.1% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 824,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 734,467 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,185,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,656,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

