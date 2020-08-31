Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 18,074 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.31. 66,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.