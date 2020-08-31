Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,391 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 10.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.32. 16,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,853. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.78.
ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.
In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
