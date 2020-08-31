Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,391 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,133 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 10.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 7.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.32. 16,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,853. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.35.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total transaction of $1,780,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,013 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,908. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

