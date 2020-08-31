Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in General Mills by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 192,527 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 556,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,284 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 47,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

