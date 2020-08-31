Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 153,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 122,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,821,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,847,000 after buying an additional 496,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $87.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,058 shares of company stock worth $11,594,802. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

