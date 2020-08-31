Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 45.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 651,635 shares of company stock valued at $44,190,216. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.05 on Monday, reaching $90.60. 1,518,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,795,703. The firm has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.66.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

