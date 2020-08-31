Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3,854.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,331,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,142,000 after buying an additional 1,298,279 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 16,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 39,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,079. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

