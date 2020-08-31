Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,066.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 21,540 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $1,779,204.00. Insiders sold a total of 376,179 shares of company stock valued at $27,380,210 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

EW stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.38. 37,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,785. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $84.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

