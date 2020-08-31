Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $912,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Emerson Electric by 150.0% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

