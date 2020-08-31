Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $901,000 in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 90.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 66.9% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.47. 14,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.00. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

