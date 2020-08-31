Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $870,000 in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,965 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Exelon by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,468 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Exelon by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,820 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.95. 105,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

