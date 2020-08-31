Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.43 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.13. 17,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day moving average is $186.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

